Fall Fair and Corn Festival 2021 Schedule of Events

Friday, Sept. 17

3:00 p.m. Food Trucks open

4:00 p.m. Midway open – until 11 p.m.

5:00 p.m. Agri Hall Concession open.

Pony Rides – $5 each (Kids Zone)

6:00 p.m. Beer Garden – until 10 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Music by Funk Romance

(Outdoor Stage)

Saturday, Sept. 18

8:00 a.m. Pavilion Concession open

9:00 a.m. Parade forms up for judging at AESS (High School). Food Trucks open.

10:00 a.m. Parade moves off

Agri Hall Concession open. 8″ pies donated by Cabin Fever Junction for sale

4H Dairy showmanship (Outside Ring)

11:00 a.m. Official Opening

Intro of Platform Guests (Outdoor Stage)

Chicken & Corn BBQ open

Corn donated by Sparkes Corn Barn

Kids Zone open – until 5 p.m.

Pony rides – $5 each

Mini golf – $2 per game 4H

Calf placing (Cattle Show Ring)

Midway open – until 10 p.m.

11:15 a.m. Crowning of the Corn King/Queen (Outdoor Stage)

11:30 a.m. Matt Henry, Trained Human (Outdoor Stage)

Atchelitz Threshing Demo (Tractor Pull Area)

Chilliwack Plowing Society Draft Horse Walking Plows (Tractor Pull Area)

12:00 p.m. Donkey Show (Outside Ring)

12:00 p.m. Beer Garden – until 10 p.m. 4H Poultry Judging (Pavilion)

12:30 p.m. Antique Tractor Pull

12:45 p.m. Corn Husking (Outdoor Stage)

1:00 p.m. All Stage Entertainment

Sponsored by Prospera Credit Union

Music by Los Meatballs (Outdoor Stage)

Zucchini Races (Kids Zone)

Llama Show Halter & Showmanship

(Outside Ring)

4H Sheep Judging (Outside Ring)

1:30 p.m. Atchelitz Threshing Demo

(Tractor Pull Area)

Donkey Show (Outside Ring)

2:30 p.m. Music by Los Meatballs

(Outdoor Stage)

4:00 p.m. Music by Classical String Quartet (Outdoor Stage)

4:30 p.m. Chilliwack Dance School

(Outdoor Stage)

5:00 p.m. Matt Henry, Trained Human (Outdoor Stage)

6:15 p.m. Music by Todd Richard Sponsored by SuperValu (Outdoor Stage)

All Stage Lights by Long & McQuade

7:30 p.m. Music by DogDaze

(Beer Gardens)

