Fall Fair Ambassador Program searching for 2019 candidates

The search is now underway for candidates to take part in the 2019/2020 North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo Ambassador Program. This is a wonderful opportunity for youth Grades 9-11 to develop valuable life and personal skills, learn about the community and its history, and meet and build relationships with other youth throughout the province.

The Ambassador Program is available for young people between grade 9 and 11 who reside in the North Thompson Valley. This is an opportunity to represent the valley to other communities in the province and to represent the NTFFR Ambassador Program at local events.

In the months leading up to the naming of the ambassador and vice-ambassador(s) the weekend of the North Thompson Fall Fair and Rodeo, the candidates will attend classes and meetings on a variety of topics. Personal growth is encouraged and valuable skills gained through time spent on topics such as: Toastmasters Public Speaking, Building Self Confidence, Basic Automotive maintenance, Financial Planning, Local History, Agriculture, Personal Safety, Resume Writing, Interview Skills, and Personal/Business Etiquette.

The program provides valuable life skills, volunteer experiences and the opportunity to build lifelong friendships and business connections.

The candidates are given the opportunity to showcase their new skills and confidence gained by delivering community greetings at events hosted by other ambassador programs in the province, as well as taking part in a Fashion Show, Speech Night, and Ted Talks during pageant week.

For more information, or to join this program please contact Lesley Harpauer at 250-819-5412, or email: ntfallfair@gmail.com