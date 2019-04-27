Fairytale and Adventure Breakfast in Abbotsford

The Fairytale and Adventure breakfast was held Saturday morning at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. Around 250 costumed children and parents attended this year’s event, where they were treated to pancakes, eggs, sausages, yogurt and a toppings bar.
Activities included a photo booth, face painting, balloon animals, nail painting and air brush tattoos.
The event raises funds for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.
Photos: John Morrow/Abbotsford News
