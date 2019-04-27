Fairytale and Adventure Breakfast in Abbotsford

Around 250 kids attended the event, which raises money for Canuck Place Children's Hospice

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Fairytale and Adventure breakfast was held Saturday morning at Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. Around 250 costumed children and parents attended this year’s event, where they were treated to pancakes, eggs, sausages, yogurt and a toppings bar.

Activities included a photo booth, face painting, balloon animals, nail painting and air brush tattoos.

The event raises funds for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice.

Photos: John Morrow/Abbotsford News

