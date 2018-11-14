‘Fairy Godmothers’ looking for formal wear and helping hands

The Fairy Godmother Foundation is collecting gently used formal wear for graduating students.

Many dresses have been donated but the Fairy Godmothers are still looking for more formal wear, especially for young men. Courtesy Lizette Estebeth

Lizette Estebeth’s dream of becoming a ‘Fairy Godmother’ is finally coming true.

In 2017, Estebeth launched the Fairy Godmother Foundation, a non-profit that collects formal wear to distribute to Grade 12s in Langley

“I wanted to give people the opportunity to attend [prom] without feeling inferior towards anyone else because they couldn’t afford an outfit,” said Estebeth.

READ MORE: ‘Fairy Godmother’ needs help to make prom night special for Langley grads

But due to a lack of space, time, and volunteers, the organization was able to help just two Langley grads last June.

Now with the help of Aldergrove Community Secondary School providing storage space and more volunteers stepping up this year, Estebeth’s vision of helping up to 50 grads in need is coming to fruition.

“To me, attending your grad, prom, is a rite of passage basically. It’s your reward for finishing high school and it’s an important milestone they all need to experience.”

Students in need will be selected and referred from their individual schools or counsellors to attend the first Fairy Godmother Gala Day in the spring.

“If anyone is in need of anything for grad they need to talk to their social worker, school counsellor or youth counsellor,” said Estebeth.

The cut-off day for referrals is Feb. 1, and there is no cut-off date for donations.

The selected recipients will be invited to the Gala Day, where they can ‘shop’ for all their prom needs—dresses, formal wear, accesories, and shoes.

Personal shoppers will be on hand to help the grads navigate through the racks to find the perfect outfit and accessories.

Estebeth’s idea was inspired by Vancouver’s Cinderella Project, which also collects formal wear for high school graduates.

As a newcomer to Canada, Estebeth struggled with putting her own daughters through high school.

“I put two girls through high school in Langley and I was new to the country,” said Estebeth.

After moving to Langley from South Africa, Estebeth said her and her husband were not making a lot of money and were shocked at the expenses of having a student in grade twelve.

“It was both of us working and we had no idea how much it was going to cost. It was overwhelming.”

Estebeth said expenses included grad events, tickets, professional photos and more.

“I just felt that I know how much it costs and I didn’t want anybody to feel like they don’t belong or they couldn’t attend such an important event just because of a little thing like money.”

Six Langley businesses are designated as drop-off locations for formal wear and can be found on Facebook @fairygodmotherfoundationlangley

The Foundation is still collecting formal dresses, but especially needs formal attire and dress shoes for men.

Estebeth is also looking for non-perishable food items and toiletries that can be made into care packages for each student who attends the Gala.

She is also looking for donations from grocery stores and businesses to provide food during the Gala.

For more information or to volunteer, email fairygodmotherfoundation@telus.net.