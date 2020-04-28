Fairview-Ridley connector corridor is 20 per cent complete

The five-kilometre road between DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal and Ridley island will eliminate container truck traffic through the downtown core of Prince Rupert. (Photo supplied by Prince Rupert Port Authority)

The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor (FRCC) project is now 20 per cent complete, announced the Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) on April 28.

Construction started in May 2019, with the mostly local crews, who proceeded with early work, clearing and grubbing the quarry sites on South Kaien. During this past winter much of the work involved blasting and rock processing in preparation for marine and land infills, which then commenced in March. Construction work has been contracted to a local First Nations joint venture, the Coast Tsimshian Northern Contractors Alliance, in an effort to keep construction and job opportunities in the region.

The five-kilometre road between DP World’s Fairview Container Terminal and Ridley Island will eliminate container truck traffic through Prince Rupert with a direct road owned by PRPA. The road will also provide a platform for two new rail sidings, PRPA said in a press release.

The FRCC will allow rerouting of container trucks from local transload and customs facilities directly to Fairview Container Terminal (FCT). This is necessary because the number of trucks transiting Highway 16 through the downtown area has grown significantly from 50 to 200 trucks per day.

“When complete, the Connector Corridor will reduce the haul distance from Ridley Island to Fairview Terminal from 20 kilometers down to five kilometers,” PRPA said, “By eliminating downtown container truck traffic, the project will achieve improved vehicle and pedestrian safety, ease traffic congestion, reduce wear on provincial and municipal road infrastructure, and drastically reduce greenhouse gas and local air emissions through the more efficient routing.”

Additional rail capacity will be built to support the current, and future expanded operations, in DP World’s Fairview Terminal and other terminals in the inner harbour.

“The Fairview-Ridley Connector Corridor is an integral development in the Port of Prince Rupert ecosystem as it improves existing container terminal truck and rail operations,” PRPA said.

“It will also support new logistics infrastructure announced in 2019 such as the Ridley Island Export Logistics Platform and the Metlakatla Import Logistics Park, as well as any future intermodal terminal development.”

The FRCC project will cost $115 million received an investment of $15 million from the Asia-Pacific Gateway Initiative in late 2018. The project is expected to be completed the the spring of 2020.

“Advancing projects to ensure the Port of Prince Rupert is prepared for the future is important,” PRPA said.

Coast Tsimshian Northern Constructors Alliance has implemented strong health protocols, during COVID-19 so construction can continue.

“The health and well-being of gateway workers, local residents, and Canadians is top priority and PRPA continues to work diligently to maintain safe operations at the Port of Prince Rupert during COVID-19,” PRPA said.

