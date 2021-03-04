Facility to enable curbside organics collection in Comox Valley, Campbell River

The preliminary design for a new composting facility being built at the Campbell River Waste Management Centre in 2022 is ready to share with the public.

Preliminary design for a new composting facility at the Campbell River Waste Management Centre is ready to share with the public. Photo supplied

The preliminary design for a new composting facility being built at the Campbell River Waste Management Centre in 2022 is ready to share with the public.

This much-needed regional facility will enable curbside organics collection for over 30,000 single-family homes in Campbell River, Comox, Cumberland and Courtenay by fall next year. Household organic material will be repurposed into finished compost for agricultural and landscaping uses, diverting approximately 30 per cent of collected waste from the regional landfill.

“Removing organics from the waste stream is essential to manage our solid waste cost effectively, reduce greenhouse gasses and advance our regional waste diversion goals,” said Cole Makinson, Capital Projects Manager for Comox Strathcona Waste Management Service. “We are excited to share our plans for the new regional composting facility with the community and explain how their input will be used to make our diversion goals a reality.”

Informed by extensive community input collected in 2020, staff have worked closely with solid waste management engineers, Sperling Hansen, to design a composting facility and transfer station that ensures issues like odour, groundwater, pests and traffic are addressed.

The public can learn more about the facility designs, ask questions, provide comments and register to attend a webinar at www.connectcvrd.ca/regionalorganics. The webinars are Tuesday, March 16 from noon – 1 p.m., and Thursday, March 18, 5-6 p.m.

Comments will be summarized and submitted to the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to support applications to amend CSWM’s Solid Waste Amendment Plan to construct the facility and supporting transfer station, and to obtain an operating permit under the Organic Matter Recycling Regulation.