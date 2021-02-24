Facelift for Mission’s Bellevue Hotel around the corner

The south side of the Bellevue Hotel in its current state. Council photo.

A facelift for Mission’s Bellevue Hotel is around the corner.

The dilapidated building on the 32000 block of 1st Avenue will soon be home to Cheeky’s Cannabis Merchants. Brock Rodgers, the owner, submitted a development application to municipal staff on what he envisions for Mission’s downtown core.

“We’re looking forward to getting it done. The city has been good to work with, and we’re moving in the right direction,” Rodgers said. “We’ve got our development permit and we’re ready to go.”

The application features facade improvements, and a landscape plan to enhance the western-plaza area. Rodgers estimates they will start construction in 60 days.

Although at the discretion of staff, a presentation was made to council on Feb. 16 based on the keen interest in the building’s renovation.

“The Bellevue Hotel has been a prominent building in Mission’s downtown for several decades, occupying a strategic, visible location at the downtown’s western gateway, west of Grand Street,” staff’s report said.

Staff suggested some changes to the design to make it conform with the Downtown Design Guidelines, as well as neighbouring businesses which have made significant streetscape improvements through Mission’s Downtown Action Plan.

There were initial concerns over the wide variety of canopy designs, building and awning colours, vinyl siding, and multiple vertical lines – refinements have since been made.

The facade will now have coordinated colours for the building elevations and awnings (with possibly more colour added on the plaza umbrellas, banners and landscaping), dormers were added over the top-floor windows, and a combination of vertical and board and batten vinyl sidings with natural colours on the building elevations.

The landscaping will incorporate Red Flowering Dogwood and Japanese Maple trees, a variety of shrubbery in two large planter areas, grassed areas, and concrete pavers featuring three benches with overhead lighting.

Construction on Bellevue Hotel’s renovations, along with the grand opening of the marijuana dispensary, are running behind schedule due to COVID-19. Cheeky’s Cannabis Merchants’ doors are eight to 12 months away from welcoming customers, Rodgers said.

“Things are taking 10 times as long as they should these days,” he said.