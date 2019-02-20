Facebook posts lead to boy’s stolen bike being replaced by Good Samaritans

Donations collected to buy new bikes for Abbotsford mom and two sons

Thanks to Skully White (right) and Shane Hartley (left), Jessica Emery and her two sons, Kingston and Carson, were given new bikes after Kingston’s two bikes were stolen from their yard last week after the locks were cut. (Submitted photo)

A 10-year-old Abbotsford boy whose new bike was stolen last week has had it replaced – and then some – thanks to the generosity of two local businesses.

Mom Jessica Emery said someone broke into the family’s back patio within a three-day period and cut the locks on her son Kingston’s two bikes.

The single mom, who is a nurse at Menno Hospital, shared the story on Facebook, asking the community to at least help find her son’s new red “DK” BMX bike and offering a reward.

A man named Mike Steer shared the post, which caught the attention of Skully White from Lullys Food Experience – a mobile food cart that sets up at Canadian Tire on South Fraser Way.

White then posted on Lullys’ Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 17, asking for his customers and friends to donate money to help replace the bike.

Almost $600 was collected that day, enabling White to purchase not only a new bike for Kingston, but one each for his mom and baby brother Carson, age 1, as well as helmets, good locks and a scooter for each of the boys.

Shane Hartley, a manager at the Abbotsford Canadian Tire, sold the bikes to White at cost and provided the locks free of charge.

All the items were presented to the trio the following day, which just happened to be Family Day.

“I’m so grateful. No words can express how warm my heart feels,” Emery said in a Facebook post after the presentation.