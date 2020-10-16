Face masks now a requirement to enter Mission Leisure Centre

Recreation and Culture staff make new changes following Re-Opening Recreation Survey

Missionites enrolled in programs at the Mission Leisure Centre will now have to wear a face mask when entering, exiting and walking around the common areas of the centre.

The new changes start today (Oct. 16), and are the result of staff making changes suggested in their Re-Opening Recreation Survey.

“This measure is part of our commitment to ensuring everyone can enjoy the facility safely as we steadily work to bring more of your favourite activities back,” said a social media post from the centre.

Masks can be removed once a visitor reaches their destination within the centre, as staff have designed activity spaces to compliment Fraser Health’s physical distancing guidelines.

As a result of the survey, many programs, such as Club KIDS, have undergone risk assessments with new safety measures put in place.

The centre remains closed to the general public, who must register online for activities.

“The Parks, Recreation and Culture Department will continue to monitor health authority recommendations and will notify participants of any program changes, delays or cancellations,” says the District of Mission website.

