Eye-opening science show

Students at William Konkin Elementary attended a show by Science World British Columbia, on Oct. 9. Presenters Carolyn Duthie and David Mora Perea demonstrated for the children several scientific principles using water, cups, balloons, fire and other items. Science World’s On The Road team did a tour of schools in the Lakes District during the week of Oct. 7-11. (Blair McBride photos)
