‘Extremely heavy’ bench stolen from Nanaimo park

Distinctive bench taken from Morden Colliery Historic Provincial Park

  • Jul. 19, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Thieves needed some muscle to steal a bench from Nanaimo’s Morden Colliery Park sometime in recent months.

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating the distinctive bench, which was reported missing last week but may have been stolen in late 2017, according to a press release.

“The bench … was installed in the park using an excavator as it is extremely heavy and very difficult to move,” the press release notes.

Three sides of the bench are inscribed with “Friends of Morden Mine.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

