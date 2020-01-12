Extreme winter weather closes Highway 1 between Chilliwack and Hope

Drive BC tells motorists that crews are working hard to get highway re-opened

Highway 1 was closed between Chilliwack and Hope Sunday night due to extreme winter conditions.

The highway is closed in both directions and Drive BC is asking motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel if possible.

They add that there will be major delays and congestion within the corridor. The Fraser Valley was hit with an Arctic outflow along with up to 25 cm of snow in some areas, causing blowing snow across many roads and highways.

The highway closure is between the Bridal Falls exit (Hwy. 9) and the Highway 1 exit at Hope.

Highway 1 is also messy between Chilliwack and Abbotsford, with off and on white out conditions. One reader sent in a video of the conditions from Sunday night.

Watch for more as this story is updated.

