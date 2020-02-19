Extreme Weather Protocol kicks in as cold night forecast for Victoria

Temperatures are expected to dip to -2C Wednesday night. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

With sunny skies and a high of 9C Wednesday, the temperature is expected to dip to -2C overnight according to Environment Canada, triggering Extreme Weather Protocol (EWP) activation.

With all levels of shelter activated around 11 a.m., that means 472 shelter spaces are available.

Cold nights are expected to continue with -1C forecast for overnight Thursday.

To find shelter locations or for more information, visit vewp.net/shelters.

The EWP is a community program that involves a variety of social service groups,fire and police working together to increase shelter spaces available during acute winter weather conditions such as heavy wind, snow, rain and cold temperatures.

