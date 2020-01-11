Extreme Weather Protocol activated for the third day in a row as Greater Victoria braces for strong winds up to 80 km/hr. (Black Press Media file photo)

Extreme Weather Protocol activated in Greater Victoria third day in a row

Strong winds, snow forecasted for the region

  • Jan. 11, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The Extreme Weather Protocol (EWP) remains in effect in Greater Victoria as windy weather continues and potential snow looms.

The protocol was activated on Jan. 9 and 10 and just before 9 a.m. on Saturday it was announced that the alert would continue into Saturday.

Shelters have opened their doors and extra beds are being made available.

Possible snow ad strong winds up to 80 km/hr are forecasted for Greater Victoria over the weekend.

The adverse weather conditions caused BC Ferries to cancel sailings between the Lower Mainland and Greater Victoria on Saturday morning. Ferries between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. were cancelled.

As of 3 p.m., there were 472 shelter spaces remaining in the region. To find shelter locations or for more information, visit the EWP website.

