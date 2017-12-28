Extreme weather conditions lead to BC Transit delays in Chilliwack

Snow and freezing rain led to temporary full service suspension for BC Transit buses in Chilliwack Thursday. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A layer of snow followed by freezing rain led to bad road conditions in Chilliwack Thursday and suspension and delays in BC Transit bus schedules.

The entire system in Chilliwack was temporarily shut down in the morning, but by noon most routes were back up and running.

As of 12:45 p.m., routes 3 (Chilliwack including Fairfield Island) and 4 (Promontory) were suspended.

Route 1, which runs along the Vedder/Yale corridor was operational but not running east of Save-On-Foods downtown.

The Route 7 (Broadway) was taking its regular route to Broadway and First but then turning right on Broadway back to regular routing, so skipping the portion to the northeast including Carleton and McNaught.

HandyDart service has also been reduced to essential services only.

“At this time only medical appointments will be picked up or dropped off,” according to a BC Transit alert. “If you are unsure about your pick up, please contact the HandyDart office. Sorry for any inconveniences this may cause you.”

A BC Transit spokesperson said all routes could be affected by the extreme road conditions, and that they will attempt to provide services as long as it is safe to do so.

“My advice for anyone travelling today in the Chilliwack area is please be patient and please leave plenty of time to get to your destination as the drivers are trying to get you there as safely as possible,” he said.

