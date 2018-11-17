Extreme weather alert issued by Langley shelter

The Gateway of Hope in Langley will be offering extra sleeing mats for homeless people Saturday. File photo

An extreme weather alert has been issued for tonight (Saturday night) by the Salvation Arm Gateway of Hope in Langley, which will be offering extra spaces for homeless people to sleep.

At 6 p.m., the doors at homeless shelter at 5787 Langley Bypass will open to provide an hour of “warming time” before intake begins at 7 p.m., Gateway staffer Barb Pearson said.

About 16 additional sleeping mats will be available.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

Posters were going up to alert homeless people.

“If you require shelter assistance after 9 p.m., call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and they will help you to a location,” the announcement said.