Extreme snow accumulation closes Kitsumkalum school for two days

The ‘Na Aksa Gyilak’yoo School in Kitsumkalum will be closed from Jan. 23 to 24 due to an extreme accumulation of snow on the buildings and between classrooms.

In a press release posted on the Kitsumkalum site on Jan. 22, principal Shannon McFee states the school closure decision was made following a consultation with their band manager.

“To help facilitate the snow removal students, staff, parents/guardians and community members are being instructed to stay clear of all school building,” she writes. “Men and equipment will be working to lean off our classrooms and remove the snow as the rainy weather starts to move into the region.”

McFee adds their first priority is the safety of their community at the school and apologizes for the inconvenience.

Classes will resume on Jan. 27.

