Extreme smoke hampers aerial firefighting efforts at Two Mile wildfire near Sicamous

A BC Wildfire Service helicopter approaches the Two Mile Road fire south of Sicamous on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Peggy Buckler photo)

The Two Mile Road wildfire’s behaviour has once again escalated.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) fire situation update at 11:45 a.m. on July 29, extreme smoke conditions have hampered aircraft’s abilities to fly and fight the blaze from the air.

The CSRD said fire behaviour is becoming more complex and especially difficult for ground crews.

Enhancing structural protection for the communities of Sicamous and Swansea Point is a top priority, the CSRD added.

Evacuation alerts and orders in place as of July 26 are still in effect, and Highway 97A is still closed.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is still burning across 1,000 hectares and is classified as out of control as of 10:11 a.m. on July 29.

