Extreme fire risk results in closure of Sisters Creek at Kersley

The gate to Sisters Creek Recreation Site has been shut due to extreme forest fire risk. (Recreation Sites and Trails BC photo)

An extreme fire risk coupled with the concern all it would take is a single spark to cause a major wildfire has resulted in the closure of Sisters Creek Recreation Site south of Quesnel.

The day-use-only recreation site near Kersley featuring a low mobility accessible trail winding through second-growth Douglas Fir forest to a viewing platform overlooking the Fraser River was shut down Thursday, July 15.

B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said Recreation Sites and Trails BC has a partnership agreement with the Kersley Community Association for management of Sisters Creek.

Read More: Sparks Lake wildfire near Kamloops remains largest in B.C.

“In coming to the terms of the partnership agreement, we agreed to a request from the local fire department that when fire risk reaches extreme, then we shut the gates,” a Ministry spokesperson said.

“We have reached the threshold to close the gate given the current wildfire conditions and activity.”

The Kersley Volunteer Fire Department declined to comment.

The Ministry said the area has a history of parties at night, and although it has had fuel reduction done, the community is concerned as it backs right onto the Recreation Site.

Fire danger for the Cariboo Chilcotin was listed July 15 at extreme or high, meaning forest fuels are dry, and the fire risk is serious. New fires will likely start quickly and challenge suppression efforts.

For a complete list of Recreation Sites and Trails BC closures, visit http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/closures.aspx

Non-compliance of closures can be reported by calling 1 -877-952-7277 toll-free or #7277 on a cell phone.

Read More: ‘Heat is just relentless’: Meteorologist warns of hot, dry summer ahead for B.C.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer