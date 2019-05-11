Extreme fire danger warning issued for Vanderhoof

Fire warnings fluctuated between moderate to extreme danger on May 11

Summer has definitely hit Vanderhoof and so has the extreme fire danger warning.

The District is currently at a very high risk of fire breaking out. BC Wildfire Service had ranked the danger class for Vanderhoof at extreme danger on May 11. The danger class varied through the day between moderate to extreme danger.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the five ratings are 1, very low; 2, low; 3, moderate; 4 high danger; and 5, extreme danger.

BC Wildfire Service in a tweet on May 10 said that the Fire Danger Rating was moderate-high across most of the province, meaning forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of fires starting.

On May 10, Vanderhoof also broke the record for highest temperature residents have seen on that day with the climate warming up to 27.5 C. The previous record was set in 2013 and was 26.5 C.

Lytton in B.C. had the nation’s hottest temperatures that day at 33.2 C and the village broke it’s 1949 record of 32.2 C as well.

With warm temperatures across the province, the BC Wildfire Service is requesting people to be more vigilant when they head outdoors over the weekend.

To report a wildfire or irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire in British Columbia, please call 1 800 663-5555 or (*5555 from a cell phone) as soon as possible.

