Extreme cold warning lifted, temperature sitting at -29C for Williams Lake Tuesday morning

School buses at Horsefly and Big Lake not running due to weather

An extreme cold warning has been lifted for Williams Lake but it’s still bitterly cold outside Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada lifted the warning Monday.

Mon 10:57: ðŸŒ¡ï¸Extreme cold warning ended: Mon 10:56 to Mon 11:56. https://t.co/VvFcCLplhe pic.twitter.com/KE4PdDtopU — WX Williams Lake (@ww_williamslake) February 4, 2019

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Williams Lake was sitting at -29C with a wind chill of -34C.

School District 27 has four bus routes not running Tuesday morning due to the cold weather; bus #18 in the Big Lake area will not run for the second day in a row, and buses #7, #12 and #31 in the Horsefly area will not run today.

All other buses are scheduled to run and all schools are opened.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a daytime high of -17C. Cold overnight temperatures will persist throughout the week.

Roads in the Cariboo Chilcotin are described as compact snow in some areas, with motorists advised to watch for slippery sections, according to Drive BC.

