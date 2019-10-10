Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of Mark Chandler

Mark Chandler arrives in the Vancouver courthouse for one of his extradition hearings in 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Langley condo developer will be extradited to the United States to face a fraud charge stemming from a failed Los Angeles property development.

The Supreme Court of Canada announced on Thursday morning that Mark Chandler would not be granted leave to appeal the extradition order.

With the highest court in the land refusing to hear his case, Chandler is out of appeals. He was scheduled to have placed himself in custody Wednesday in preparation for the verdict.

Preparations for sending Chandler to Los Angeles and into American custody are now expected to begin.

Chandler is accused of defrauding a partner and investors in the Hill Street development project, a proposed highrise condo tower, in L.A. between 2009 and 2011.

After that development failed, Chandler returned to Canada, where he began buying properties in and around Langley. Meanwhile, the FBI began investigating Hill Street, and Chandler was charged with fraud in 2015. He has been fighting extradition for the last four years.

He was most well known for his involvement in the Murrayville House condo project, which under his ownership saw construction slow and almost grind to a halt as pre-sale purchasers anxiously saw several completion deadlines pass by.

The project was eventually placed under the management of a trustee and completed last year. Creditors have been battling in court over who will receive the proceeds of condo sales. Pre-sale buyers had all their sales cancelled by a judge in 2018.

The Langley RCMP announced an investigation of the Murrayville House project last year, but no charges have been laid against anyone.

