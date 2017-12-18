Extra meningococcal immunization clinics added

Interior Health Nurse Jackie Moran administers the meningitis vaccine to 16-year-old Micheal Pusey during the Okanagan Meningococcal Immunization Clinic held at the Vernon Health Unit on Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health has added evening drop-in meningococcal immunization clinics throughout the Okanagan.

These clinics are intended to capture 15-19 year old people who will not have access to immunization at school clinics, such as non-students, university or college students, high school students who may have missed or know they will miss their scheduled school clinic.

North Okanagan

When: Monday, Dec.18 – 4-6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 20 and Thursday Dec. 21 – 3-7 p.m.

Where: Vernon Health Unit (1440-14 Ave. Vernon)

When: Friday, Dec. 22 – 3-5:30 p.m.

Where: Lumby Health Unit (2135 Norris Ave, Lumby)

Central Okanagan

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec.18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Community Health & Services Centre (505 Doyle Ave. Kelowna)

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec. 18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: Rutland Health Centre (155 Gray Rd. Kelowna)

When: Monday-Thursday, Dec. 18-21

Hours: 5-7 p.m.

Where: West Kelowna Health Centre (106-2300 Carrington Rd., West Kelowna)

South Okanagan

When: Tuesday-Thursday, Dec.19-21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Penticton Health Centre (740 Carmi Ave. Penticton)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 19 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: South Similkameen Health Centre (700 – 3rd St, Keremeos)

When: Wednesday, Dec. 20 – 5-7 p.m.

Where: Summerland Health Centre (12815 Atkinson Rd, Summerland)

When Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Osoyoos Health Centre (4816 – 89th St, Osoyoos)

When: Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Princeton Health Centre (98 Ridgewood Dr, Princeton)

When: Thursday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m.

Where: Oliver Health Centre (930 Spillway Rd, Oliver)

Interior Health reminds the public the vaccine has been offered to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016, as part of the routine immunization program.

If you have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016-17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. Students who have not received this vaccine are recommended to attend an immunization clinic at their school.

