Extra care required from Chilliwack drivers as students return to school

With students heading back to school, the RCMP is urging drivers to slow down in areas where children may be.

In Chilliwack, school zone speed limits of 30 kilometres an hour are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

School buses are back on the road and motorists are expected to stop when those buses display flashing red lights, an indication that they are picking up or dropping off students.

“Be watchful for children on the roads,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail. “Speeding through school zones and failing to stop for school buses is reckless, placing students and other motorists in needless danger.

Among the tips offered for drivers:

– When dropping off children in school zones, allow them time to exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk. Never allow a child to cross the street mid-block.

– If a vehicle is stopped in front of you or in the lane next to you, they may be yielding to a pedestrian, so proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

– Watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing.

Rail said it’s also a good opportunity for parents to speak to kids about road safety.

Among the tips offered for pedestrians:

– Stay alert until you have safely reached the other side of the road, cars can come from all directions.

– Stay ‘unplugged’ and leave gadgets in backpacks when walking or cycling, this will allow you to focus on the road, see, hear, and respond safely.

– Wear high visibility clothing.

