Extinction Rebellion setting up ‘gallows’ protest in Victoria

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver Island (XRVI) will be setting up a simulated hanging of three victims on Broad Street Tuesday to launch a campaign against Canadian media’s climate emergency denial.

The socio-political activist group will have three “victims” standing on ice blocks with ropes around their necks to demonstrate how “global heating is tightening the noose around all humankind and upwards of a million other species.”

The group alleges that Canadian corporate media has failed to cover the climate crisis accurately, a failure it compares to the lack of reporting on the Holocaust or on lynching in the U.S.

“Big Media is now failing to report a climate emergency that could end all life as we know it,” said a statement from XRVI’s Mark Nykanen. “The UN is very clear that we must start cutting carbon emissions dramatically, but instead carbon emissions are increasing. We are sleepwalking into disaster.”

The Tuesday demonstration will include talks by a number of Vancouver Island climate change activists.

