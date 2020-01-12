Extinction Rebellion holds climate-change discussion in Abbotsford

Extinction Rebellion, shown here at a past protest, will be holding a round-table discussion in Abbotsford on Jan. 18. Extinction Rebellion/Facebook

Fraser Valley Extinction Rebellion holds a round-table discussion in Abbotsford on the climate crisis.

The event takes place Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. at Clearbrook Library, 32320 George Ferguson Way.

Extinction Rebellion International is a non-partisan global environment movement with the stated aim of using non-violent civil disobedience to compel government action.

The group shut down traffic on major bridges across Canada in October to urge governments to take more urgent action against climate change.

“Scientists and environmentalists have been ringing the climatary alarm bells for decades. Unfortunately, politicians and industry have put monetary gain and power before the welfare of the citizens,” the group says.

They say that, by holding discussion groups, they hope to find ways for people to work together and to learn strategies that might influence the government to take action.

For more information, send an email to xr-fv@shaw.ca.

