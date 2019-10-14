Extensive vandalism closes Fernie Aquatic Centre

Several windows were broken at the Fernie Aquatic Centre, causing it to close until further notice. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

The Fernie Aquatic Centre is closed until further notice due to extensive vandalism which occurred Sunday night.

The City of Fernie announced today on Facebook that an update would be provided when the facility is ready to be re-opened.

Several windows on the front of the building, as well as the side, were broken. In addition, jumps at the Fernie Bike Park appear to be damaged, and wooden ramps had been flipped. Several tools including rakes and shovels could be seen broken on the ground nearby.

The City of Fernie is requesting that anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity at the pool, contact the RCMP.

(More photos below)

