Extensive power outage in Revelstoke area

The power has been out since 4:21 p.m.

According to BC Hydro’s outage map, the power failure extends south to Shelter Bay and east to Glacier National Park. (BC Hydro)

A power outage in Revelstoke appears to extend south to Shelter Bay and East to Glacier National Park, according to the BC Hydro outage map.

According to the website, the outage occurred at 4:21 p.m. and is caused by a “transmission circuit failure.” A crew has been assigned to the incident.

The Revelstoke Review has inquired for more information.

We're aware of the transmission circuit failure near #Revelstoke that's impacting multiple customers in the area. Crews have been assigned to the situation and they'll share updates at: https://t.co/qOrOlXnJMV pic.twitter.com/5dHY8zUeYV — BC Hydro (@bchydro) July 18, 2021

Revelstoke Review