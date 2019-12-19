Extension cord may be to blame for Chilliwack travel trailer fire

Firefighters arrived in the early hours Thursday to the fully involved blaze

The Chilliwack Fire Department is warning residents that extension cords are for temporary use only after a travel trailer was destroyed in a back yard near the airport early Thursday morning.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 1:30 a.m., crews from four halls were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 8000-block of Viscount Place.

Upon arrival what they found was a fully involved travel trailer in the backyard of the residence. The fire was noticed by a passerby who called 911 and then alerted the owners of the fire, who were asleep in their home.

The travel trailer was vacant at the time of the fire, but was in close proximity to other structures and hedges on the property, according to the fire department.

Firefighters quickly gained control of the fire preventing it from spreading. The travel trailer suffered major fire and smoke damage.

Investigators reported the cause of the fire was believed to be electrical in nature, caused by the failure of an extension cord that was plugged in to the home’s electrical system and the travel trailer.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

“Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind owners extension cords are for temporary use only,” according to a press release. “Have a qualified electrician determine if additional circuits or wall outlets are needed.”

