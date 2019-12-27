Extended family for Cowichan plane crash victim included St. Joseph’s Art Studios

Her spot on the bottom floor of the building now remains eerily vacant

Katheryn Boudreau and husband Allan died in the plane crash on Gabriola Island Dec. 10. (Photo submitted)

Members of the St. Joseph’s Art Studios in Chemainus were part of Katheryn Boudreau’s extended family.

Boudreau and husband Allan, along with pilot Alex Bahlsen, died in that plane crash on Gabriola Island Dec. 10. A memorial service for the Boudreaus was held Friday afternoon at St. Mary’s Church in Ladysmith.

Katheryn Boudreau, also active in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, was one of the original eight artists in the studio created after St. Joseph’s School closed.

Dennis Brown of Ladysmith has a workshop upstairs in the building and Boudreau’s was located downstairs. All the artists, even if they didn’t know each other well, would cross paths for meetings or to converse about various projects.

“She was a very quiet artful person,” said Brown. “She had a very calm spirit.

“We’ve all got a little hole in our hearts because she’s missing.”

While the investigation into the crash continued, the identities of the Saltair couple were revealed by the couple’s children. The BC Coroners Service had not officially released their names, but the Boudreau children knew it was them and approached the Gabriola Sounder newspaper to reveal details of their parents’ lives.

“It’s safe to say those in the Cowichan Valley are aware of it,” reasoned son Jeffrey. “They can put two and two together. We’ve had a lot of support.”

Condolences poured in for the family via the Courier’s Facebook page after the Boudreaus’ deaths became public.

Absolutely heart breaking news,” wrote Krystal Liimatta. “I had the honour of working for them for a few years when they had first started out the Island Hothouse in Saltair. Great people.”

“Katheryn and Allan curled at the Duncan Curling Club,” noted Lara Stuart. “This is devastating news. My heart breaks for their families and friends.”

“I chatted with Katheryn just days before they were to fly down to Cabo,” noted Gunnell Borge. “She was so excited. It is so surreal they died. So sad for their family. Treasure your memories.”