Exposures of COVID-19 reported at three Central Okanagan schools

Two schools in Kelowna, one in West Kelowna report exposures of the Coronavirus on Dec. 11

Three Central Okanagan schools, two in Kelowna and one West Kelowna school, have announced exposures of COVID-19.

Late Dec. 11, School District 23 stated that École Élementaire Casorso Elementary, South Kelowna Elementary, and Hudson Road Elementary all recorded exposures of COVID-19 that day.

According to the school district, all individuals exposed are self-isolating at home with support from health teams. However SD23 said Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed through contact tracing.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required, and to support ongoing communication to each affected school community,” stated the school district.

On Thursday (Dec. 10), exposures at two Kelowna schools were reported. The day before, (Dec. 9), exposures were reported at four schools, three of which were in West Kelowna.

Recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows an upward trend in Central Okanagan COVID-19 cases.

