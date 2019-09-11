Explosion near Prince George causes power outages across northern B.C.

Approximately 100,000 customers in northern B.C. are out of service

As of 9:40 p.m. there were 72 outages recorded in northern B.C. affecting 78,952 people and 37 recorded in central interior B.C. affecting 43,542 people. (map from BC Hydro)

More than 100,000 people in northern B.C. are out of service due to a transmission failure, according to B.C. Hydro.

Affected communities run north and west of Prince George including Vanderhoof, Smithers, Fort St John, Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Hudsons Hope, Houston and Burns Lake.

Dispatch at Prince George RCMP confirmed there was some sort of explosion which caused the outage but had no further update as they are still investigating the specific cause.

BC Hydro stated that crews are investigating and they will begin restoration efforts as soon as possible.

According to BC Hydro’s Twitter account, crews are being sent to to Fort St.John, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Burns Lake.

– with files from Brittany Gervais

