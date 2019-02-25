‘Explosion’ in Alberni’s downtown turned out to be innocent

Firefighters investigate the source of an explosion heard on a building in the 3000-block of Third Avenue on Monday afternoon, Feb. 25. ELENA RARDON/ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS

What was first reported as the sounds of explosions on a rooftop in Port Alberni’s Uptown area on Monday (Feb. 25) has turned out to be a “natural” phenomenon.

Port Alberni Fire Department was called to the 3000-block of Third Avenue after staff at the Alberni Community and Women’s Services (ACAWS) building reported hearing explosions from their rooftop. Susan Roth, who works at ACAWS, said they heard three loud explosions from the roof.

Port Alberni Fire Dept. Chief Mike Owens said crews investigated neighbouring buildings but found nothing. When they gained entry onto the ACAWS roof, they discovered a large slab of ice. “It turned out to be a large chunk of ice from their air handling unit had slid off and fallen onto the roof,” he said.

Crews cleared the scene about 15 minutes later.