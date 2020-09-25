Explore Nanaimo with GoByBike challenge next week

GoByBike 2020 event in Nanaimo challenges riders to get out and explore their community for a chance to win prizes. (News Bulletin file photo)

People in Nanaimo are encouraged to ride their bikes next week – it may take them a long way.

An overseas vacation and other prizes are being offered as part of GoByBike B.C. 2020, which starts Monday, Sept. 28, and continues through to Oct. 4 and celebrates biking as a healthy and green way to get around. This year, the fall cycling week adds to the fun with the Pedal to Places Challenge, a Nanaimo initiative to get cyclists out exploring their community by pedalling to specified locations around town to collect code words they can enter to win prizes, such as a $200 gift certificate for a local bike shop of their choice.

GoByBike in Nanaimo is inviting people to suggest locations for the challenge. Anyone who would like to submit a location, such as a park or business, can do so until Tuesday, Sept. 22. Visit https://gobybikebc.ca/nanaimo/ to learn how to submit location suggestions. The list of locations will be revealed on GoByBike kick-off day Monday, Sept. 28.

GoByBike B.C. is also offering participants a provincewide grand prize cycling trip for two down Portugal’s coast.

To register as a rider or as a team, sign up for free by visiting www.gobybike.ca/nanaimo.

Jamie Rose, city transportation manager, noted in the release that the city’s transportation master plan seeks to double active transportation trips over the next 20 years.

“Pedal to Places Challenge is a community event that celebrates active and fun ways to get around. It encourages visit new places in the community and map out bike friendly routes they can incorporate into their daily lives and throughout the whole year,” he said.

