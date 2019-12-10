Experiment from Ballenas students heads to International Space Station

Entries from 23 countries; Ballenas is one of 11 schools chosen in Canada

Three students from Ballenas Secondary School will have an experiment they designed sent to the International Space Station.

Victor Kamel, Yehia El Karsh and Spencer Bradbury’s experiment is part of an educational initiative by the European Space Agency and the Raspberry Pi Foundation to get young people engaged and excited about space.

The student’s hope is that their computer code will be able to detect small changes to the ISS’s orbit as it moves through the thin upper atmosphere of the earth. To do this, they will use sensors that are already on board the ISS. Once their data has been collected, it will be sent back for analysis.

READ MORE: ‘It was kind of surreal’: Parksville students grow sprouts in space

The three students plan to attend post-secondary programs in science or engineering in the fall.

“Conducting research on the ISS is a dream of many scientists. It is incredible to think that we have this opportunity as high school students,” said Spencer in a press release.

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter