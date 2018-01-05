Expensive gear stolen from winery job site

H&M Excavating offering $5,000 reward for return of GPS items and more stolen on Tuesday

A South Okanagan excavating company is offering up a $5,000 reward for the return or information leading to the return of expensive GPS equipment, among other items.

H&M Excavating Ltd. posted to its Facebook page Thursday that it would offer the reward after several items were stolen from a job site at Phantom Creek Winery south of Oliver.

In a news release, Oliver RCMP said a reported break-and-enter and theft at the construction site led to the disappearance of laser level kits, a demolition hammer and multiple portable hand tools.

“These tools have been marked by the owners and anyone caught with them can be charged for being in possession of stolen property,” reads a news release from Oliver RCMP Sgt. Blaine Gervais.

Tips and information on the investigation or others can be directed to the nearest police service or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).