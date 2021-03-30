Expectant mothers have choices during COVID-19 outbreak

Expectant mothers due to give birth can choose an area other than the maternity unit to give birth at Prince Rupert Regional Hospital due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the floor it shares with the Patient Care and Infectious Disease units. (Black Press file photo)

Expectant mothers due to give birth in Prince Rupert Regional Hospital can choose an area other than the maternity unit to give birth, Northern Health stated on March 29.

The choice is being given to maternity patients as the Patient Care Unit where a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared shares the floor with the delivery rooms and patient rooms.

The 26-bed health care facility has two maternity beds and 24 patient care unit beds for inpatients needing hospitalization.

“Specific to maternity – the unit has designated staff not shared with other areas,” Eryn Collins communications manager for Northern Health said. “Depending on the circumstances, there are options for patients to labour and deliver elsewhere in the hospital.”

The health care facility is communicating with primary care providers to ensure pregnant women in their care are aware of any potential impacts on maternity services, she said.

“Prince Rupert Regional Hospital continues to have a dedicated unit for cohorting and care of COVID-19-positive patients which is the Infectious Disease Unit,” Collins said. “While this unit is on the same floor as the Patient Care medical/surgical and Maternity Units, COVID-19 precautions and strict limits on staff and patient movement between each of these care areas are in place.”

Additional measures are being taken for the protection of all patients and staff according to Collins with only essential visits being allowed, and visitors required to wear personal protective equipment. Enhanced and more frequent cleaning is occurring. Ongoing monitoring and testing are among the enhanced measures as well.

