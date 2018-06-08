Expect traffic delays this Sunday in Kelowna

The annual Ride for Dad will be taking place this Sunday

Minor traffic delays should be expected this Sunday for the annual Okanagan Ride for Dad event.

Kelowna RCMP will be providing traffic control assistance for the annual Okanagan Ride for Dad which takes place on Sunday June 10. Motorists can expect minor traffic delays between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. along the ride route.

Hundreds of motorcyclists will be under police escort as they depart from Banner Recreation on McCurdy Road at exactly 10:00 a.m., the procession with travel westbound along Highway 97. The ride route will continue along Highway 97, across the William R. Bennett Bridge, into West Kelowna to Bering Road, where it exits, ending at the Real Canadian Superstore at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Intersections along Highway 97 will be affected to allow the ride to proceed uninterrupted through both Central Okanagan communities.

Police are advising motorists to expect some minor delays, plan ahead and consider adjusting their commutes accordingly. Motorists are also reminded to obey all directions provided by traffic control flaggers and of course their local police.

