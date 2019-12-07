Expect rolling street closures, bus delays as truck convoy moves through region Saturday

The annual Truck Light Convoy will roll through the region starting at 5:45 p.m.

The 21st annual IEOA Truck Light Convoy will leave Ogden Point at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. (Black Press Media File)

The annual Island Equipment Owners Association Truck Light Convoy is set to take place Saturday evening and BC Transit is warning of bus delays as the trucks make their way through the region.

A customer advisory on the BC Transit website says all bus routes may be affected and that customers should expect some delays.

“There will be rolling street closures with police escort throughout the Capital Region – Victoria, Oak Bay, Saanich and the West Shore,” the advisory says.

Trucks are expected to leave Ogden Point at 5:45 p.m. They will reach Oak Bay by 6:30 p.m., make their way through Victoria at 7 p.m. and will drive through Langford around 8:10 p.m. before their final stop at the Western Speedway.

Food donations will be collected as the convoy rolls through Greater Victoria. A list of food donation locations can be found here.

