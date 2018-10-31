Expect rain this week in Kelowna

It might be a rainy Halloween tonight.

According to Environment Canada, periods of rain are expected throughout the day and temperatures will reach a high of 9 C. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 4 C.

The rest of the week will continue to be rainy, with Thursday having periods of rain with a high of 9 C, Friday will have rain with a high of 10 C and Saturday will have periods of the wet stuff with a high of 8 C.

Make sure to bring an umbrella as you trick-or-treat.

@carliberry_carli.berry@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.