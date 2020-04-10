Expect increased distancing enforcement in Maple Ridge parks

This long weekend park ambassadors, bylaw officers, and Mounties will be watching social distancing

Don’t be tempted by nice weather this holiday weekend to get out and endanger others, says Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

Police, bylaw officers, and city park ambassadors will be out patrolling in Maple Ridge during the Easter long weekend to ensure social or physical distancing practices are being followed, he explained.

“We stand united with Dr. Henry to stop the spread of COVID-19 across BC. The actions and decisions each of us take in the coming days and weeks will determine how long these measures remain in place,” Morden announced late Friday afternoon.

B.C. government has closed provincial parks, sending what Morden calls a “strong message” to deter non-essential travel to recreation properties throughout the province.

Likewise, the municipalities and school district have closed skate park, playgrounds, sports fields, and courts.

And while facilities are closed, and the team will be ensuring people are respecting those closures, he noted local green spaces remain open – allowing for family walks to decompress and stay healthy.

If a local park is crowded, you are encouraged to go to another location or walk around your neighbourhood.

He also asked itizens to keep their dogs on leash at all times.

“I know that with the great weather and long weekend the temptation to ease up on what we are all doing will be there, but we need to stay strong and remain close to home as much as possible,” Morden said.

Park ambassadors will be out patrolling, and the mayor noted they have the ability to call on the bylaws department and RCMP for reinforcement, if necessary.

“We hope that people will be considerate and continue do their part. As the premier and Minister Dix have said ‘let’s bend the curve and not bend the rules.’ Stay strong, stay healthy, and stay committed. We’ve got this,” Morden concluded.

Maple Ridge News