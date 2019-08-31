Expect driving delays between Parksville and Bowser

Drivers can expect delays while crews perform ditching maintenance on Highway 19A between Parksville and Bowser.

The work conducted by Mainroad Mid Island Contracting and Kootenay Gradall crews started on Thursday morning, Aug. 29. The work will be done in both directions on Highway 19A.

Work is scheduled daily between 7 a.m and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday until Sept. 9.

There will also be more road construction happening on a stretch of Highway 19A near Qualicum Bay Sept. 9-20.

Mainroad Mid Island Contracting will install a culvert in the 6000 block of Highway 19A in Qualicum Bay between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For motorists travelling the area, there will be single-lane alternating traffic so expect delays. Drivers are advised to slow down, obey signs and traffic control personnel, and show respect for all roadside crews.

Mainroad will have a 24-hour communications and dispatch office that will relay observations and concerns it receives to crews. For information, visit www.drivebc.ca.

— NEWS Staff, Submitted