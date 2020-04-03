Expect delays on Coquihalla as bridge rehab starts

Don't travel during peak times, watch out for workers says ministry

Drivers should expect delays on the Coquihalla Highway starting Monday, as crews work to repair a bridge 20 kilometres east of Hope.

From Monday, April 6 to the end of June, crews will begin rehabilitating Carolin Bridge. Drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic is reduced to single lane in each direction. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is urging people to travel outside peak times and watch for workers on the highway. Peak times are as follows:

Southbound: Friday 2 – 4 p.m.; Sunday 2 – 6 p.m.; holiday Monday noon – 6 p.m.

Northbound: Friday noon – 4 p.m., or 2 – 8 p.m. on long weekends.

Here’s how traffic will be managed during this time:

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

Over Easter and Victoria Day long weekends, an added counterflow lane will be in place from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

For up-to-date information on highway conditions, check DriveBC.

Hope Standard