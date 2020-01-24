Expansive bike park, skate park coming to Topaz Park

Skateboarders rejoice, the City of Victoria has approved plans to build a 3,000 sq. ft. skate park at Topaz Park. (Black Press Media file photo)

The face lift scheduled for Topaz Park will include expansive skateboard and bike parks.

On Thursday morning the City of Victoria voted to approve an $8 million investment in revitalizing the park, replacing the artificial turf sports field and constructing a 3,000 sq. ft. skateboard and 6,000 sq. ft. bike park.

RELATED: Victoria votes to go ahead with installation of turf field at Topaz Park

“We know that spaces for physical activity keep people healthy and also connected with their communities,” says Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “That’s why we’re making this significant investment in Topaz Park. The skate and bike skills parks are long-awaited by youth and families. And the artificial turf field is an amenity that will be enjoyed and used by people of all ages.”

The City says the new Hillside-Quadra skate park will be similar to the VicWest youth park. It will be designed and developed “through a collaborative design process involving future users.” The collaboration is intended to “create a space that is inviting an suitable for all skill levels and styles.”

The City says the approximately 6,000 sq. ft. bike park will provide “an all ages social hub for the cycling community, providing a “fun and challenging riding experience for all skill levels.”

The project is being funded from a combination of sources including the Building Infrastructure Reserve Fund and the Artificial Turf Field Reserve Fund.

The design and construction of the updated Topaz Park is expected to be completed by summer 2021.

RELATED: New Topaz Park plans include second Victoria skatepark

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.