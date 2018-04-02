Expanded parking to fix Campbell Mountain concerns

The City of Penticton is hoping to add a second parking lot at Campbelll Mountain to alleviate parking concerns. -courtesy Penticton and Area Cycling Association

The popularity of Crown lands at Campbell Mountain with cyclists, hikers and other recreational enthusiasts has also led to increasing conflicts with adjacent landowners.

Related: Temporary parking lot coming to Campbell Mountain

The issues revolve around parking, traffic and signage. To alleviate some of the friction, Penticton city staff are recommending council invest $35,000 in a plan that would expand the existing parking lot and add a second lot and a drop-off area, along with installing information, directional and no stopping signs. The plan also includes a a minor intersection reconfiguration, and a crosswalk and access gate installed.

The amendment to the 2018 budget also includes a $1.515 million purchase of four properties on Eckhardt Avenue to add to parking available at theSouth Okanagan Events Centre and $125,000 to speed up an audit of electricity meters.

Related:

Penticton making $1.5-million land purchase

Penticton speeding up metering review

The 2018-2022 five-year financial plan was adopted in January, but the staff report says emerging priorities have given rise to a few necessary budget amendments affecting reserve and surplus accounts.

The amendment also covers nearly $120,000 of internal budget reallocations, areas city staff have identified where budgets could be reduced and allocated funds returned to surplus.

Council will discuss the budget amendment at the April 3 meeting, starting at 1 p.m. in council chambers.