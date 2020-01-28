‘Exciting’ Aldergrove Town Centre proposal clears first hurdle

Township council passes first and second readings of Janda Group's plans for the old mall downtown

The Janda Group’s development proposal includes building D – part of phase one – consisting of a four-storey shared parkade which the Township may or may not chose to purchase for $8 million.

Langley Township councillors passed the first and second reading of the Janda Group’s redevelopment proposal for a new Aldergrove Town Centre on Monday night.

It was a unanimous vote, with Mayor Jack Froese absent, and a few councillors remarking on the “exciting” nature of the application which seeks to transform the old Aldergrove mall site at 3100 272 St.

The next step for the proposal is a public hearing, which usually happens at the subsequent meeting (currently set for Feb. 10) but is still to be determined.

Cllr. Eric Woodward directed council’s attention to a shared parkade proposed for phase one of the development, which the Janda Group is hoping the Township will purchase for $8 million from its 2021 budget.

The parking structure is proposed to be ultimately owned and operated by the Township of Langley, the report reads.

Its location would correspond with the future pedestrian connection from the lane (273rd Street) to Fraser Highway, it adds.

Community reacts

The four-storey parkade, partly underground, has recently come under fire by a former councillor, Aldergrove resident Charlie Fox.

Fox maintains that though the Aldergrove Community Plan calls for the consideration of a central parking structure in Aldergrove’s downtown core, the cost and size are excessive.

“On most days there is no problem parking in the downtown core area,” Fox maintained.

“Especially now that the Township owns the abandoned Alder Inn, which sees no sign of reopening or being demolished.”

The 2010 community plan, which outlines the Aldergrove Core Area Plan, encourages surface parking, as well as underground parking.

Aldergrove resident Dianne Kask is advocating the opposite.

She is in favour of the “community parkade” – as the Janda Group refers to it.

“Redevelopment of other businesses, especially the many on smaller lots, depends upon the shared parkade,” Kask voiced.

She believes that the redevelopment of local businesses is incumbent upon purchase from the Township.

If the proposed structure does not receive support from council, the concept will not be revisited by the Janda Group.