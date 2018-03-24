Excessive speeders netted throughout Okanagan

Kelowna - RCMP warn Okanagan drivers to slow down, or they could find themselves without their wheels for at least a week.

On March 11, 2018 just before the afternoon rush hour, an officer with RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle along Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Using a speed measuring device, the officer was able to determine that the driver of that vehicle had been allegedly travelling 73 km’s over the posted speed limit of 80 km/hr. As a result of her actions behind the wheel, the woman’s four-door sedan was towed from the roadway to be impounded for a minimum seven day period.

Just a day earlier, an enforcement officer with the Kelowna RCMP’s Municipal Traffic Section, performed a traffic stop with a black sports car he observed to allegedly be speeding excessively, going at least 150 km’s in the posted 60 km/hr zone speed limit.

Since March 6, RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan have charged a total of seven drivers with excessive speed and towed their vehicles from local roadways and highways.

Excessive speed under the BC Motor Vehicle Act carries fine amounts which range from $368 to $483.

“RCMP throughout the Central Okanagan wish to remind motorists that March is distracted driving month, in addition to watching for those travelling at dangerously high speeds, they continue to search for drivers distracted by their electronic devices,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.