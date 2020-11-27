Excessive speeder clocked at 178km/h on the Nanaimo Parkway

A motorist had no excuse for driving almost double the posted speed limit on the Nanaimo Parkway last night, say RCMP.
Nanaimo RCMP, in a social media post, noted that a driver was observed driving 178 kilometres per hour on the parkway near the Trans-Canada Highway-Cedar Road interchange at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.
“Some people are still not getting the message,” the post noted, adding that the driver offered no excuses and was apologetic.
The vehicle was towed to be impounded for seven days and the driver was fined $483.
