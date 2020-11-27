Excessive speeder clocked at 178km/h on the Nanaimo Parkway

Driver had 'no excuses,' say RCMP

An RCMP cruiser on the highway in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)

A motorist had no excuse for driving almost double the posted speed limit on the Nanaimo Parkway last night, say RCMP.

Nanaimo RCMP, in a social media post, noted that a driver was observed driving 178 kilometres per hour on the parkway near the Trans-Canada Highway-Cedar Road interchange at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

“Some people are still not getting the message,” the post noted, adding that the driver offered no excuses and was apologetic.

The vehicle was towed to be impounded for seven days and the driver was fined $483.

READ ALSO: Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for motorist caught driving 175km/h on Nanaimo Parkway

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP want speeding motorists to ‘slow the blazes down’

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin