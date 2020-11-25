Excavator stolen from property south of Nanaimo

Bobcat Mini believed to have been stolen between Nov. 12-14, say RCMP

An excavator was stolen from a rural property south of Nanaimo this month, say police. (Photos submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are seeking information in their investigation of the theft of an excavator from a property south of Nanaimo.

According to a press release, the incident was reported from a rural property on Corsini Road, in the Extension area, and was believed to have taken place between Nov. 12-14. The construction vehicle, a 2012 E35 Bobcat Mini, has rubber tracks and a serial number of AFM101239, as well as the word Southside and phone number of 250-591-1510 written on the cab in bright orange paint. It is valued at $40,000.

The excavator is operated with a punch pad and once started, could have been driven onto a nearby logging road and then transported away by a flat deck or other means, the press release said.

Anyone who has any information related to this incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, quoting file No. 2020-42281.

