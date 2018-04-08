Ex-Rockets captain loses son in bus crash

Evan Thomas was one of 15 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos' bus crash Friday in Saskatchewan.

The son of a former captain of the Tacoma Rockets was among those killed in a tragic bus accident Friday night in Saskatchewan.

Evan Thomas, the son of former Rockets’ player Scott Thomas, was among 15 people who lost their lives when a semi-truck collided with the Humboldt Broncos’ team bus. The Broncos were on their way to an SJHL playoff game in Nipawin, Sask.

The elder Thomas captained the Rockets during the 1991-92 WHL season.

Evan, 18, was in the process of completing his rookie season with the Broncos.

“The Kelowna Rockets organization sends its deepest condolences to Scott, the Thomas family, and everyone affected by this terrible tragedy,” the Kelowna Rockets said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to the entire Humboldt Broncos organization.”

The Tacoma Rockets relocated to Kelowna from Washington for the 1994-95 WHL season.

